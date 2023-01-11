WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two Florida International University researchers after they were ejected from their airboat in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene in the area of mile marker 38, south of Alligator Alley, Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the two women were conducting some sort of research when their airboat malfunctioned.

While they were trying to determine what was wrong with it, officials said, the airboat suddenly turned on, causing the researchers to be tossed out into the water.

Investigators said the airboat, which had mechanical issues, continued to run after the women fell off.

Fortunately, they were able to use a cellphone to call for help. Using the ping from the cellphone, rescuers were able to find them about two hours after the boat malfunctioned.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as flight medics assisted the two victims, ages 29 and 27.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission boats also responded to the scene.

One of the women suffered a leg injury, and the other suffered minor shoulder injuries. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Crews transported the woman with the leg injury by boat to a boat ramp around mile marker 42 on Interstate 75, about eight miles from the Collier County line, where a BSFR helicopter was waiting.

She was then airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center.

7News cameras captured rescue crews and the patient shortly after they arrived at the hospital.

Crews with FWC and FIU are currently attempting to retrieve the airboat.

