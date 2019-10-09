2 female subjects steal over $1,100 of merchandise from Elegant Beauty Supply in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two female subjects accused of stealing over $1,100 of merchandise from Elegant Beauty Supply.

The theft occurred at the Elegant Beauty Supply shop located at 8373 Pines Blvd., at around 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18.

The crooks picked some wigs from the mannequin heads worth $1,100.94 and left without paying for them.

Surveillance cameras captured the subjects when they were inside the store and when they fled in a black Chevy Cobalt.

Can you identify these two unknown suspects who stole over $1,100 worth of merchandise from Elegant Beauty Supply (8373 Pines Blvd)? Both suspects fled the area in a black Chevy Cobalt. Please contact the PPPD at 954-431-2225 or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/D3eRHnEnK8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 9, 2019

If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

