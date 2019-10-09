2 female subjects steal over $1,100 of merchandise from Elegant Beauty Supply in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two female subjects accused of stealing over $1,100 of merchandise from Elegant Beauty Supply.
The theft occurred at the Elegant Beauty Supply shop located at 8373 Pines Blvd., at around 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18.
The crooks picked some wigs from the mannequin heads worth $1,100.94 and left without paying for them.
Surveillance cameras captured the subjects when they were inside the store and when they fled in a black Chevy Cobalt.
If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
