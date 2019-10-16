2 female subjects drug, rob gambling tourist at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dania Beach detectives need help identifying two female subjects accused of drugging and robbing a tourist.

The incident occurred at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood and ended at a hotel in Dania Beach in the early morning hours of Friday, Sep. 13.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, security video from the Hard Rock Casino showed the victim playing poker at around 2 a.m. when two women approached him and started having a conversation with him.

While sitting at the slot machines, security footage showed the blonde-haired subject pouring a substance into the victim’s drink and handed it to him.

According to the victim, he felt drugged and had difficulty moving soon after he drank it.

The subjects then walked him outside to a waiting black or dark colored Honda Fit driven by what BSO Dania Beach detectives believe was a third subject pretending to be a rideshare driver and drove him to the Sleeping Inn in Dania Beach.

The victim said he lost consciousness as soon as he entered his hotel room, and when he woke in the morning, he discovered $1,000 and his gold and silver Rolex worth approximately $15,000 were missing.

One of the subjects has blonde hair, a tattoo on her upper left chest, wore a black blouse and black pants and is between 35 to 45 years old.

The second subject is between the same age range and was wearing a leopard jumpsuit.

If you have any information regarding this crime and recognize the subjects, call Dania Beach detective Taylor Powell at 954-518-0153 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000.

