LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families are left without a home after a fire broke out in a duplex in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a property located along Northwest 19th Street near Northwest 58th Terrace just before 10:00 p.m., Thursday.

Officials managed to get the blaze quickly under control; however, 11 people, including six children, were forced out of their homes.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The structure sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross has responded, providing emergency financial assistance to the families.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.