HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families are looking for a new home after a fire tore through theirs in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the home on 171 Southwest and 11th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Dozens of fire crews battled the heavy smoke and flames from inside the residence and began a search for any residents.

7News cameras captured damage from the fire and a small hole in the roof.

Luckily, everyone escaped unharmed and the fire was extinguished within 15 minutes and was contained to a room.

The Red Cross is providing assistance.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

