2 families displaced after Davie house fire; firefighter hurt

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two families have been left without a home and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out in a house in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Southwest 41st Court, just after 2:30 a.m., Thursday.

Surveillance video shows smoke pouring from the roof before firefighters arrived.

Crews arrived to find flames burning through the roof, leaving parts of it charred.

The injured firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced families.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

