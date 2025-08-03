LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Lauderhill families were forced out of their homes when their apartments burst into flames.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 2000 block of Northwest 43rd Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

The fire spread to two units and impacted eight people, including a baby who was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross stepped up to assist these families.

“We have eight people, we have four adults and four kids, so right now, what were doing is we’re taking down their information, and we’re trying to see how we can be able to assist them,” said Roger Cassagnol with the American Red Cross.

Both units sustained major smoke and water damage, rendering them uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.