DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified the two elderly people who died in a shooting at a Davie home over the weekend as 81-year-old Charles Watson and 77-year-old Kathleen Watson.

Police responded around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to a residence on the 4700 block of Southwest 70th Terrace after reports of gunfire.

Officers found the couple suffering from gunshot wounds; one victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Neighbors described the couple as having health struggles, noting that the woman had a chronic illness and her husband had been facing his own challenges.

A hospice nurse had reportedly rushed to the home just before the shooting occurred.

Davie police said there is no threat to the community, and no additional persons of interest are being sought.

Authorities have not released details on what led to the shooting.

