DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two elderly people have died after a shooting inside a Davie home over the weekend, police said.

Officers responded around 8:35 p.m. Sunday to the 4700 block of Southwest 70th Terrace following reports of gunfire.

Inside the residence, they found two elderly adults suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Davie police.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second, who had been taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, has since died, investigators said.

Police said they are not releasing the victims’ names and that there is no threat to the community.

No additional persons of interest are being sought.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.