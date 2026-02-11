DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash along Interstate 595 involving a fuel tanker and a semi-truck sent the vehicles’ drivers to the hospital and shut down all westbound lanes in Davie, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tanker truck rear-ended a van, then rolled onto its side, spilling the majority of its 4,000 gallons of fuel, along the westbound lanes, east of the Davie Road Extension, Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the driver of the semi-truck swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting the tanker but ended up hitting both the tanker and a car.

Paramedics with Davie Fire Rescue said the multi-vehicle collision led to the closure of westbound lanes near Davie Road and several other on-ramps east of Davie Road.

The drivers of the fuel tanker and semi-truck were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Back at the scene if the crash, traffic is being rerouted onto State Road 441.

Davie Fire Rescue officials said the the tanker was carrying around 3,000 gallons of diesel and 1,000 gallons of gasoline.

Crews with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue are attempting to stop the fuel leak, which has reached the drainage system, FHP said.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

