SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews came to the rescue of two pets when they encountered a smoky situation in Southwest Ranches this weekend.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a house fire in the area of Southwest 55th Street and 178th Avenue, just before 9:10 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Crews rescued two dogs while fighting the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are attempting to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.