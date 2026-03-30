PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to make a smoky save in Plantation.

Flames erupted in a second-floor apartment near Northwest 75th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard on Sunday night.

Plantation Fire Rescue units responded and found smoke coming from the unit.

While no residents were home at the time of the fire, two dogs were trapped inside.

Luckily, crews were able to get them out in time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.