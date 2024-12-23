MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Miramar that ended with two dogs dead.

The blaze occurred at approximately 1 p.m. in the area of Daffodil Ln near Miramar Parkway on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce captured images of thick black smoke rising into the air from shattered windows.

The homeowner, speaking with 7News on Monday, said no one was home.

“When I opened up my door, it was just pitch black and super hot,” said Henry Rodriguez, the homeowner. “I tried to go in, but the heat and the smoke just wouldn’t let me walk through the threshold.”

However, the family’s two dogs were inside and sadly, did not survive the flames.

“Hearing my dogs screaming, and I couldn’t do anything about it, unfortunately,” said Rodriguez.

A neighbor watched the flames engulf the home.

“And I saw that there were flames coming from the bottom of the house and then quickly going up to the top floor,” said Brigette Toulon, a neighbor. “Bunch of smoke billowing out. Dark, thick, and just looking very nasty.”

No additional homes or structures were involved with the fire.

“As unfortunate as the animals passing is, I’m very happy that the people did not pass either,” said Toulon. “Two days before Christmas is horrible to have such an event happen. Let alone this kind of event in general.”

Rodriguez believes the fire started near the Christmas tree; however, it is unclear if it was the cause.

“I think that it contributed to it,” he said. “I think that something might have triggered, or some sort of something, and it caught that, and everything just expanded from there. Thank god the kids were at grandma’s house, and my wife was at work. The only unfortunate part was the dogs.”

The Red Cross has been engaged for assistance for the family.

No additional injuries were reported, and the fire has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

