FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog was rescued and two people are displaced following an apartment fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fire Rescue was dispatched to 900 block of Northwest 12th Avenue just after 10a.m. following reports of an apartment fire with a dog trapped inside.

At the scene, fire crews were met with thick plumes of smoke that billowed into the air.

“Our units arrived, within just a couple of minutes to discover that there was indeed heavy smoke showing from the front of this apartment,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Frank Guzman.

The two people who lived inside the apartment were able to escape the flames, but a short while after they noticed their 15-year-old fur baby was still inside.

“A resident was telling us that there was a dog inside that he couldn’t locate,” said Guzman.

Panic began to set in after the dog wouldn’t respond to her name being called.

“We were calling her but she wouldn’t come out,” said resident Aleerta Wiggins.

Fire fighters conducted a thorough search of the property and located the dog inside. The dog was given oxygen and is expected to be OK.

“Our firefighters began a search and located the small dog in a bedroom; rescued her, brought her outside and gave her oxygen,” said Guzman.

Fire officials determined that the source of the fire was a pot that was left on the stove.

“But the cause was quickly determined to be a pot that was left on the stove, so this is a kitchen fire,” said Guzman.

7News spoke with the resident who said she didn’t expect the pot to catch on fire.

“I didn’t know that the oil in the pan would catch on fire,” said Wiggins.

As a result of the fire, the two people and their dog have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them with their relocation.

