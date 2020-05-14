2 displaced after house fire in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that sparked at a home in Coral Springs and left two people displaced.

7News cameras captured smoke pouring from the house along Northwest 87th Avenue and 28th Drive in Coral Springs, Thursday morning.

Coral Springs Parkland Fire crews responded to the scene at around 11:15 a.m. and were able to get the fire under control.

The two occupants inside managed to escape safely.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

