LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in a residential neighborhood in Lauderhill has left two people without a place to call home.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street, late Sunday morning.

Paramedics treated and released one person who suffered smoke inhalation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross later arrived at the scene and assisted two adults who are displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

