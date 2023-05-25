SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Sunrise was forced out of their home by fast-moving flames.

Sunrise Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the apartment blaze in a second-story unit along the 10000 block of Winding Lake Road, Thursday morning.

It’s unclear how the fire started.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping two people who lived there, including a child.

