WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a busy Wednesday for law enforcement in South Florida. Three people were detained for different reasons after their vehicles were followed by law enforcement.

A driver was stopped by police after a vehicle was reported stolen out of Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Police followed the vehicle, a red 2021 Chevy Corvette, Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were following the vehicle near Northwest 199th Street and Second Avenue in Miami Gardens, which then headed near Northeast 207th Street and Second Avenue.

The driver was stopped at 5040 SW 22nd St. in West Park.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers had their guns drawn and pointed at the vehicle.

The driver complied and was detained by officers. A female passenger was also detained.

Earlier in the day, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were after another vehicle in Deerfield Beach.

During a brief pursuit, the alleged driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the silver Lincoln in front of a McDonald’s along Hillsboro Boulevard.

The driver was then detained by deputies, who they said, was connected to an aggravated battery against an officer in Miami-Dade County.

Two investigations are now underway. As of late Wednesday afternoon, neither law enforcement agency in charge of the investigations responded to 7News’ requests for more information.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.