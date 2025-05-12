FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were detained following a shooting in Fort Lauderdale that left multiple vehicles riddled with bullets.

Officials responded to reports of gunfire at a lounge near State Road 84 and Southwest Ninth Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m., Monday morning.

Officials say upon arrival, they found multiple vehicles that happened to have collided a few hundred feet away, alongside two subjects.

The two subjects were detained and questioned.

According to police, no victims were found at the scene. However, officers would collect evidence consistent with the initial report of someone being shot.

A victim, appearing to suffer from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, later arrived at a hospital in Tamarac. The victim is expected to be OK.

No word on the cause of this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.