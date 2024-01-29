DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students were detained on Monday after, deputies said, they found two loaded guns and narcotics inside a vehicle parked at a Broward County school’s campus.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Deerfield Beach High School, located at 910 Buck Pride Way.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where deputies were seen searching the vehicle in the school’s parking lot.

According to officials, deputies found two guns, several loaded magazines and illicit narcotics.

While there was no immediate threat, the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution, forcing a delay dismissal for students. After 20 minutes, students were finally able to go home.

According to students, the incident began with a fight but police have not confirmed this information.

“Two females were fighting like way earlier. They got in a fight way earlier. Girl broke her nose and they had to call an ambulance to come get her,” said one student. “She called her people. Her people came around here, I guess that is her brother or whoever they are but they came around here talking about ‘oh they are going to shoot up the school?'”

Some students were worried as the news spread.

“I’m sitting there, calling my mama, I’m telling her ‘man, I’m scared. Mommy, I’m scared.’ They had me locked in there,” said one student.

“They had us on lockdown since 3:06 p.m. They were saying there were people out there with stuff in their bags, they were checking everybody’s cars,” said another student.

“All I know is that I was in class and then I went to the bathroom, and they said ‘go back in the bathroom, go back in the bathroom. It’s a lockdown.’ Next thing I know, they didn’t lie. I’m talking about, I’m seeing people getting arrested,” said one student.

The identities of the two students have not been disclosed. The motive behind bringing weapons to school is not yet known.

BSO is now investigating the incident.

