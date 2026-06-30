LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead following a stabbing spree at a residential neighborhood in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police officers responded to the area off Northwest 19th Street after a civilian alerted them that a knife-wielding man had attempted to attack him.

Officers quickly spotted the subject and attempted to make an arrest, but upon seeing the detectives, the subject fled into the neighborhood, according to police.

This led to a perimeter being established and a search of the area for the subject.

Authorities could be scene on the north side of the complex where crime scene tape cordoning off the area.

During the search, officers got another 911 call of a bystander who reported a man lying on the ground suffering from stab wounds. Officers responded to the surrounding area and located the victim as well as another stabbing victim.

One person was declared dead on scene, while the other was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

7News cameras captured the family of at least one of the victims was seen in tears as they waited for confirmation of the tragic news.

A family member of one of the victims told 7News they were wheelchair bound, but did not disclose anymore information on the victim.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Broward Sheriff’s Office and Sunrise Police, assisted Lauderhill in their extensive search. Ultimately, the subject was located and taken into custody.

A neighbor remembered the wheelchair bound victim as a good man.

“Was good, nice man. He didn’t give any trouble to nobody,” said the area resident.

Officials said the motive behind the fatal stabbing is unknown.

Police have not identified the victims nor subject in this incident.

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