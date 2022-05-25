POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a rollover wreck where two adults died.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Atlantic Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

All northbound lanes were shutdown with traffic being diverted to Cypress Creek Road while investigators worked the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the double traffic fatality.

FHP is currently investigating a double traffic fatality in the area of I95 northbound just south of Atlantic Blvd. All northbound lanes are shutdown. All traffic is being diverted to Cypress Creek Road while investigators work on scene. pic.twitter.com/HdWyBcOQ5W — FHP Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) May 25, 2022

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.