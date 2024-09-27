MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Miramar, police said.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots around 4 a.m., Friday, in the 6000 block of SW 36th Court.

Upon arrival, they discovered the bodies of a man and a woman, both pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are not searching for a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

