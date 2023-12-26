POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a Christmas evening shooting in Pompano Beach that claimed the lives of two men.

Around 7:21 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a large crowd and blocked roadways.

More than an hour later, deputies were called to a convenience store at 401 Northwest 27th Ave. in relation to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived at the convenience store, they discovered two adult males, identified as Quaavon Ellis and Brandon McNair, inside the store with gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported by Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to authorities, an altercation between the shooter and the victims, resulted in gunshots fired inside the store.

Deputies did apprehend the suspected shooter on the scene for questioning and do not believe that any additional individuals were involved in the incident.

