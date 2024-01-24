WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died after their plane crashed in West Broward.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the crash north of Alligator Alley, between mile marker 27 and 28, Wendesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the plane was seen broken in pieces.

Firefighters at the scene confirmed that the pilot on board the plane died in the crash.

During a search of the wreck, crews discovered the second body.

According to officials, the plane was reported to be a Cessna, which possibly departed from North Perry Airport on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement.

Local authorities discovered the wreckage of a single-engine Cessna 172 in the Everglades off I-75 near Weston, Florida around 10:50 a.m. local time Wednesday, Jan. 24. The number of people onboard is unknown. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates FAA

