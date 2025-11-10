CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a small plane carrying relief supplies bound for Jamaica crashed into a lake behind a home in Coral Springs on Monday morning, authorities said.

City of Fort Lauderdale officials confirmed the aircraft had departed from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (FXE) with supplies for victims of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica when it went down shortly after takeoff.

Officials with Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue said their crews and Coral Springs Police units responded to an aircraft emergency along the 5500 block of Northwest 57th Terrace, off Wiles Road, at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

Video, recorded from nearby cameras, captures the moment the plane crashes into the lake in Coral Springs.

The National Transportation Safety Board has identified the plane as a Beech B100.

Multiple fire rescue and technical rescue units were dispatched to the scene. Investigators said divers went in the water and reached the fuselage but did not find victims or survivors.

“We have not found an entire plane yet. We believe that it may be broken into smaller pieces; we don’t know yet,” said Moser.

Hours later, Coral Springs Police confirmed two people died as a result of the plane crash.

Investigators said the aircraft clipped at least one palm tree and struck a fence bordering the backyard of a home before parts of the aircraft went into a lake behind the house.

7News cameras captured a plane tire in the backyard, as well as bubbles in the water from where at least part of the aircraft landed.

7Skyforce captured debris from the plane scattered across both sides of the neighborhood facing the lake. Fortunately, no one on the ground was injured.

Robert Swinger-Vargas, who saw the plane crash from his car, quickly called 911.

“Next thing we know, it just turned and it went straight down and was a direct aim at the ground, went straight down,” he said.

Authorities said it’s unclear what led to the crash.

Coral Springs Police are urging residents in the area to avoid being outdoors and to keep doors close for the remainder of the night due to a strong odor of fuel.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB are investigating this crash.

A significant police presence in the area has shut down the roadways inside the Windsor Bay community until further notice. Police are working to reopen Creekside Drive.

