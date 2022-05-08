HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died as a result of a fatal crash in Dania Beach.

The fiery crash took place on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Griffin Road, around 6:15 a.m., Sunday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car lost control and crashed into a barricade near road work area. Two people were ejected and died on the scene.

There were several transports from the crash. Two people were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, one as a trauma alert with serious injuries.

What led to the driver losing control is under investigation.

Northbound traffic is currently closed near Griffin Road, and is being rerouted to 595.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

