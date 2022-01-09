HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is mourning the sudden loss of his daughter after, police said, she and another adult were killed in a crash in a residential neighborhood in Hollywood.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Aurelio Alvarez said he is still in shock over the death of his middle child, 22-year-old Julia Alvarez. He described her as a strong-willed and opinionated young woman.

“I’m going to miss hearing her voice. I’m going to miss seeing her smile,” he said. “I want her to be remembered as a supremely loving individual.”

Sunday afternoon, Alvarez saw the debris and mangled fence at the scene of the crash for the first time since he received the tragic news from police.

“It’s surreal, and I find it hard to believe that one of my daughters is gone,” said Alvarez.

Friends of the other victim in the crash identified him as Eric Saputo.

The next day, 7News cameras captured a makeshift memorial at the scene of the crash. Flowers of many colors and white candles have been placed next to a tree.

Hollywood Police responded to the scene near Johnson Street and North 32nd Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

Alvarez’s daughter was a passenger in a red Dodge Viper that, investigators said, rammed into the tree and barreled into a fence.

The impact caused the Viper to split in two.

“It’s been devastating for us all,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez said police told him that his daughter and the driver of the sports car likely died on impact.

The victims were less than a mile from Julia’s home.

Alvarez said they were heading back from a memorial service for another close friend who had passed away.

“As a result of a car accident, and now, within the week, it falls upon Julia to be next. It’s devastating,” he said.

Police said slick roads and speed may have played a role in the wreck.

Alvarez said Julia was a University of Florida student who loved to travel.

“She loved her family, she loved her sisters, and she loved her dear friends. She wanted to make a powerful impact in the world,” he said. “She would finish a phone call with, ‘Love you, Dada.’ Everybody just adored her.”

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, as well as the Viper being towed away.

Sunday night, friends of the victims were seen laying flowers and candles at the crash site.

“An awful day, but it’s good to know that there are friends and family that are openly wanting us to lean on them,” he said.

The grieving father said his daughter had big plans for life, and he’s devastated that she won’t have an opportunity to bring them to fruition.

“You don’t want your children to go before you. You don’t expect that they will. You want them to have a better life than you personally had,” said Alvarez. “I want her to be remembered as a supremely loving individual.”

The crash remains under investigation.

