HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is mourning the sudden loss of his daughter after, police said, she and another person were killed in a crash in a residential neighborhood in Hollywood.

Speaking with 7News on Sunday, Aurelio Alvarez said he is still in shock over the death of his middle child, 22-year-old Julia Alvarez. He described her as a strong-willed and opinionated young woman.

“I’m going to miss hearing her voice. I’m going to miss seeing her smile,” he said.

Sunday afternoon, Alvarez saw the debris and mangled fence at the scene of the crash for the first time since he received the tragic news from police.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene near Johnson Street and North 32nd Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

Alvarez’s daughter was a passenger in a red Dodge Viper that, investigators said, rammed into a tree and barreled into this fence.

The impact caused the Viper to be split in two.

Alvarez, said police told him that his daughter and the driver of the sports car likely died on impact.

The victims were less than a mile from Julia’s home.

Alvarez said they were heading back from a memorial service for another close friend who had passed away.

“As a result of a car accident, and now, within the week, it falls upon Julia to be next. It’s devastating,” he said.

Alvarez said Julia was a University of Florida student who loved to travel, loved her family.

“She would finish a phone call with, ‘Love you, Dada,'” said her father.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, as well as the Viper being towed away.

Sunday night, friends of the victims were seen laying flowers and candles at the crash site in their memory.

“She wanted to make a powerful impact, and she was a powerful little person. She was going to accomplish so much, so much more,” said Alvarez.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

