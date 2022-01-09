HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed after a car crashed in a residential neighborhood in Hollywood, police said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene near Johnson Street and North 32nd Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the scene, as well as the red sports car involved being towed away.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

