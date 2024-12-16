POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach after being struck by another driver.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened near Atlantic Boulevard, Sunday night.

The victims, officials said, were standing next to their cars and were exchanging information following a wreck when another driver slammed into them.

They were then rushed to the hospital, where they died.

