POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pompano Beach that left two people dead and two others injured.

7News cars captured at least 12 Broward Sheriff’s Office units in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue, near Fourth Street, Sunday night.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene at around 9 p.m.

Investigators said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not specified the extent of the surviving victims’ injuries.

7News cameras captured an active scene, with yellow tape and what appear to be shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.

Deputies were seen surrounding a convenience store, but it remains unclear where the incident took place.

Authorities have not given further details about a possible subject or subjects, as they continue to investigate.

