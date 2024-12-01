HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight shooting in Hollywood left two people dead and sent two others to the hospitali, police said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 2900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Video showed crime scene investigators working with flashlights and placing evidence markers.

Detectives said the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. at Jaycee Hall during a baby shower.

Responding officers arrived to the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The others were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where a second victim succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities said the shooting took place following an altercation.

Although several persons of interest have been identified, no arrests have yet been made as of late Sunday afternoon. Detectives believe it is an isolated incident.

The incident remain under investigation.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide. Anyone who has information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP), 954-967-4567, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

