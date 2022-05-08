HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people died and two others were taken to the hospital after, authorities said, they were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the fiery crash took place along the northbound lanes near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Griffin Road, at around 6:15 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victims’ car lost control and crashed into a barricade near road work area.

Troopers said the victims were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Paramedics transported the two surviving victims to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

What caused the driver to lose control remains under investigation.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes near Griffin Road while they investigated. They have since reopened to traffic.

