HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight shooting in Hollywood left two people dead and sent two others to the hospitali, police said.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 2900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near the corner with Jaycee Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Video showed crime scene investigators working with flashlights and placing evidence markers.

Detectives said the shooting took place at around 1:30 a.m. at Jaycee Hall during an apparent baby shower.

“It wasn’t a crazy party going on; it was just – they’d just had it set up like a baby shower, so I don’t understand why somebody would have gotten involved in a shooting,” said Debra Gronvold, the manager of Jaycee Hall.

Investigators said the shooting happened on a grassy area next to the parking lot of the event venue.

“They heard gunshots from the outside, and the next thing they knew, the police were all there, ’cause I guess somebody called about gunshots,” said Gronvold.

Responding officers arrived to find the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One of those people did pass away from their injuries on scene,” sauid Hollywood Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi.

Paramedics rushed the other three victims to Memorial Regional Hospital, where a second victim later died.

Authorities said the shooting took place following an altercation.

“We’re not sure if it was a friend, a guest of the clients. They said no, they don’t know who it was,” said Gronvold.

Although several persons of interest have been identified, no arrests have yet been made as of late Sunday afternoon.

“What we can tell you is that we do believe that this is an islolated incident,” said Bettineschi,

Detectives said they’re still looking for the subject responsible.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding this investigation or the subject’s whereabouts to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP), 954-967-4567, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.