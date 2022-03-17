FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed, two others were injured and one person was taken into custody after, police said, they were shot inside a Broward County Transit bus.

As a result of the incident, a car crash occurred, leaving three other people injured. Paramedics treated them at the scene.

Investigators said four people were shot as the bus was heading westbound along the 1100 block of Broward Boulevard, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

The bus driver told police she headed to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, located along the 1300 block, after she heard gunfire inside the bus.

As the bus was pulling into the parking lot, two vehicles collided on Broward Boulevard.

A witness described the chaotic moments.

“We were driving down the street. We were driving down this way on Broward Boulevard heading east, and we saw the bus coming back west on, the 22 bus, it was driving the opposite direction. I think it was coming from the terminal, and yeah, it was just driving,” he said. “We tried to move out of the way as fast as possible. I got my babies in the car and everything inside. I tried to get out as fast as I can.”

A police officer heard the gunfire and came to the parking lot. Additional officers rushed to the scene moments later.

Police said the gunman surrendered in the parking lot of the police department.

Just after 3:40 p.m., 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as officers surrounded the bus with crime scene tape to investigate. The subject was seen being taken into custody several feet from the bus.

Officials said one the victims died at the scene.

Paramedics transported three other shooting victims to Broward Health Medical Center, where a second victim succumbed to their injuries.

One of the surviving victims is listed in critical condition, and the other is listed in fair condition.

At around 4 p.m., Thursday, 7News cameras captured the two vehicles that were involved in a crash.

Officials said the bus driver was not hurt.

FLPD Acting Chief Luis Alvarez praised the driver for her quick thinking.

“I can tell you that the bus driver in this particular case, her quick actions, I am sure, saved lives,” he said, “so kudos to her. She deserves to be applauded for her actions.”

7Skyforce captured three bullet casing markers next to the parked transit bus.

Police officers were placed on every intersection between the police station and the hospital to help first responders transport those who were wounded. Bridges were down in the area to assist in the transport.

Officers have shut down Broward Boulevard between Palm Avenue and Southwest 14th Avenue. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not released the victims’ names, as they continue to investigate.

