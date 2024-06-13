DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were found dead and one injured after a shooting took place in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the situation in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive since 5:45 a.m., Thursday.

According to BSO, deputies found an adult male on the street with a gunshot wound. They transported him to a nearby hospital. His condition is unclear.

Following their investigation, two others were located inside the home dead from gunshot wounds.

BSO said there is no threat to the community.

The relationship of the three people involved is unknown at this time.

An investigation is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.