CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died, and a third person has been transported to the hospital after a serious crash in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Police, the crash occurred in the area of University Drive & Riverside Drive, Monday afternoon.

Please avoid the area of University Drive & Riverside Drive due to a major motor vehicle accident causing traffic delays. Will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/h11kbIEeTd — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) May 15, 2023

Police said both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The third victim was taken to Broward Health North with serious injuries.

