POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol shut down the northbound lanes of State Road 91 for hours following a multi-vehicle accident that left two drivers dead.

7Droneforce hovered over the scene right before the Pompano Service Plaza, where glass and debris were seen scattered across the road as troopers investigated.

According to authorities, a 2004 Acura TL Sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of State Road 91 just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday. The second vehicle, a 2019 Mercedes A220 Sedan carrying two passengers, was traveling northbound, in the correct direction.

The two vehicles subsequently collided, causing the Acura to spiral before colliding with a concrete barrier wall, catching on fire before landing on an inside paved shoulder. Both drivers, an unknown male from Jensen Beach and a 19-year-old from Oviedo, were pronounced dead on the scene. The 22-year-old occupant of the Mercedes A220 Sedan was transported to North Broward Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both vehicles sustained severe front-end damage. One car was struck hard enough to send its engine spiraling free of its mounts, leaving it sprawled on the expressway.

Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene, extracting one of the bodies out of a vehicle.

Troopers have since also shut down the on-ramp on the Turnpike between Commercial Boulevard and Pompano Beach pending their investigation. At least one person has been confirmed dead by investigators.

The incident has caused huge delays stretching for miles from Sheridan Street all the way to Sunrise Boulevard.

The exact identities of the men involved in the crash have yet to be revealed; however, this is an ongoing investigation.

The lanes have since reopened.

