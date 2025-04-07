FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who opened fire at a Fort Lauderdale home, killing a woman and critically injuring another man before shooting himself, has died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9:55 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Twin Lakes Boulevard. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds outside the home and a third victim inside.

One of the victims, 24-year-old Michelle Rodriguez, was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect gunman, 28-year-old Carlos Reyes, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and later died. Authorities said Reyes arrived at the home and shot the two victims before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.