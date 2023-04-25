POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died and one person is in critical condition after an unknown chemical leak at a furniture warehouse caused an evacuation.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the Baer’s Furniture outlet, at 1589 NW 12th Ave., Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as people were rushed out of the warehouse by fire rescue. People are now being kept blocks away from the area.

A HAZMAT team arrived at the scene to find the source of the leak.

According to BSO, a small number of people who have been in the building started to feel sick in the last few days.

The three victims went to the hospital on their own accord after feeling sick.

From their investigation, officials determined that the people who got sick was not due to being in the building.

Authorities are reassuring the public that this incident is not a threat to the area or the community.

