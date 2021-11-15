PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fight that broke out at a lounge in Pembroke Pines ended in a shooting with victims in Miramar and Davie. police said.

Miramar Police units responded to a report of multiple people and vehicles shot along the 8300 block of Pembroke Road, just after 2:15 a.m. Monday.

“Right now, we don’t know exactly what was the motive or how the shooting occurred. We just do know that we have multiple vehicles involved in this shooting with multiple people as well,” said Miramar Police Sgt. Oscar Mendoza.

Police said responding officers found a victim who told them that three vehicles, a black GMC Yukon and two black Infinitis, had left the Grand Cafe in Pembroke Pines and were driving eastbound on Pembroke Road.

That’s when, police said, a fourth vehicle approached and someone inside began firing at the Yukon. One of the Infinitis was also struck.

Two women inside the Infiniti were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they are listed in critical condition.

While officers worked the scene in Miramar, detectives said, they got a call about a shooting that happened in Davie. That shooting involved the second black Infinity and the vehicle that had the shooter inside it.

A third female victim who was inside the second Infiniti was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The subject fled the scene and now police are searching for them.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

