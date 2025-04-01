LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children were transported to Broward Health Medical Center after they were attacked by a dog in Lauderhill, officials say.

Lauderhill Police Department officers responded to the 2200 block of Northwest 59th Avenue in reference to a dog bite at around 7:35 a.m., Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers saw two brothers suffering from injuries after having been bitten y the family dog.

The juveniles were transported by ground as pediatric trauma alerts, one suffering serious injuries.

Animal control are investigating the incident.

