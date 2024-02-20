LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Two children were hospitalized after they fell into a hole on the beach at Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of 4424 El Mar Drive, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where safety cones and yellow tape surrounded the hole at the beach.

The children were removed from the hole and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

As one of the children arrived at the hospital, they were receiving chest compressions.

Their conditions are unknown.

