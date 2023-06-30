HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two small children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from a swimming pool in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police units arrived at the scene in reference to reports of a drowning incident in a pool along the 6400 block of Meade Street, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the pool as first responders worked to save the victims.

Surveillance video captured paramedics placing one of the victims in the back of an ambulance.

“It hit me, like, I just feel like in shock,” said area resident Claudia Oyuela.

Neighbors said this home is used as a vacation rental, a fun spot for a family with a large pool in the back.

“You know, everybody wants to be inside a pool, everybody wants to have fun right now,” said Oyuela, “and it’s really sad that something that is very fun ends up like that. I mean, I don’t know how the kids are right now, but I hope that they are well.”

Paramedics administered CPR on the children before transported them to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. As of Friday evening, their conditions are unknown.

Officials said there is no evidence to suggest any criminal involvement.

7News cameras captured police officers testing the gate on the side of the home, as they tried to figure out how the victims ended up in the pool.

All parties involved are fully cooperating with police in their efforts to determine the circumstances leading to this near drowning.

