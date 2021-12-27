WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver struck several children in a Wilton Manors street and fled the scene, leaving two of them dead and sending four others to the hospital, authorities said.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the hit-and-run occurred Monday just before 3 p.m. near Northwest 24th Street and Ninth Avenue.

About three hours later, 7SkyForce HD hovered above a very active scene, as Wilton Manors Police shut down several blocks of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

A spokesperson for Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed two victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

7News cameras captured the deceased victims covered by yellow tarps, one on the side of the road and the other closer to the middle.

The other victims have been transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Cameras showed family members consoling each other outside the hospital.

BSO confirmed that all victims involved are between the ages of 1 and 10 years old.

“This is a heartbreaking evening for everyone, for family, friends and for the first responders that responded to the scene, said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

Of the children who were taken to the hospital, two are listed in critical condition and two are listed in serious condition.

Authorities have not yet released any information regarding the vehicle involved.

“Detectives are asking, if anyone has any information, saw this happen, please call Broward Crime Stoppers,” said Grossman.

Detectives are in the process of acquiring surveillance video from area residents, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

