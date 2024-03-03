FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accident on the water off the coast of Fort Lauderdale sent four people to the hospital, including two children.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a boating accident off of Middle River Drive and Northeast Seventh Street, Saturday night.

Paramedics treated the victims at the scene and transported all four patients to Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials said the two children and one of the adults suffered minor injuries. The second adult is listed in critical condition.

