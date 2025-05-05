FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of thieves were caught on camera carrying out a watercraft crime in Fort Lauderdale, and now the victim is speaking out, hoping police catch the pair responsible.

Speaking with 7News this weekend, Edward Navarro said Thursday was far from a normal day. He showed the parking spot where he kept his personal watercraft.

“I had it backed up in the parking spot. Normally, I would have my vehicle would be covering up the tongue,” he said.

Navarro said he came home from work to see someone had stolen his personal watercraft right from outside his home, located near the intersection of Federal Highway and Oakland Park Boulevard.

“I checked the cameras, the cameras verified that [it was stolen],” he said. “I’m assuming that they do this professionally and that they’ve done this plenty of times.”

Navarro reported the theft to Fort Lauderdale Police.

“Not a very pleasant thing to come home to or even think about. It really sucks,” he said.

While detectives conduct their investigation, Navarro is asking the public to keep their eyes open, and he hopes to make it worthwhile.

“I work very hard, work very, very hard, and I put a lot of time into recovering that machine,” he said. “Anybody who has any information or any knowledge on the vehicle or whereabouts, there’s a reward being offered of $1,000 if found, cash.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

