COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two cars were left destroyed and a garage gutted at a home near Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Fire and Coral Springs-Parkland Fire departments responded to the area along Northwest 76th Place and 54th Avenue on Monday evening.

While the cars were scorched, firefighters were able to contain the blaze quick enough to keep it from spreading onto the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains investigation.

