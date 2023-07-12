DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after, authorities said, they led police on a brief pursuit along Interstate 95 that came to an end in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday afternoon were following a blue Bentley convertible occupied by the men, who are believed to have been involved in an armed carjacking outside the CVS along the 100 block of West Camino Real in Boca Raton.

According to Boca Raton Police, one of their detectives spotted the stolen car getting onto I-95 from Hillsboro Boulevard and alerted BSO.

The pursuit came to an end near Sample Road. Both men are believed to have taken off on foot but they have since been apprehended.

The owner of the Bentley was not hurt.

Authorities continue to investigate.

